Private banking awards national winners 2025: Chile

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Chile

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: LarrainVial

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

LarrainVial’s strong growth, innovative solutions and unwavering client focus make it a deserving recipient of the award for best private bank in Chile. The bank has solidified its reputation as one of Chile’s most prominent and innovative financial services firms, providing comprehensive investment solutions to clients.

During the review period, LarrainVial’s private banking and wealth management division saw significant growth, with domestic assets under management (AUM) topping $10 billion for the first time.

The average banker manages $75 million on behalf of clients, underscoring the high level of personalised service provided to high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients. Over the review period, organic growth was driven by client acquisition and retention, while the strategic acquisition of Alcalá, a multi-family office overseeing $2 billion in assets, further expanded LarrainVial’s regional footprint.

The bank’s enhanced digital platforms provide seamless onboarding, real-time portfolio visibility, and quick transaction capabilities.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardLatin America and CaribbeanCredicorpBTG PactualSantander
Gift this article