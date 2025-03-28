Private banking awards national winners 2025: Chile

Best private bank: LarrainVial

LarrainVial’s strong growth, innovative solutions and unwavering client focus make it a deserving recipient of the award for best private bank in Chile. The bank has solidified its reputation as one of Chile’s most prominent and innovative financial services firms, providing comprehensive investment solutions to clients.

During the review period, LarrainVial’s private banking and wealth management division saw significant growth, with domestic assets under management (AUM) topping $10 billion for the first time.

The average banker manages $75 million on behalf of clients, underscoring the high level of personalised service provided to high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients. Over the review period, organic growth was driven by client acquisition and retention, while the strategic acquisition of Alcalá, a multi-family office overseeing $2 billion in assets, further expanded LarrainVial’s regional footprint.

The bank’s enhanced digital platforms provide seamless onboarding, real-time portfolio visibility, and quick transaction capabilities.