Private banking awards national winners 2025: Uruguay

Best international private bank: Santander Private Banking

Santander Private Banking, Uruguay's Best International Private Bank

With its steadfast focus on personalised service, digital innovation, and global expertise, Santander Private Banking has become the leading international private bank in Uruguay.

At the core of Santander’s success is its tailored approach to private banking. Clients benefit from custom-made wealth management strategies, managed by a dedicated team of 12 private bankers, four managers, and two investment advisers.

The bank leverages its global network to provide access to a diverse range of investment products through an open-architecture model. It maintained its position as the largest private bank in Uruguay in terms of market share in deposits and credit, while catering to thousands of private banking clients across eight offices in key locations including Montevideo, Salto, Colonia and Punta del Este.

Innovation remains a key driver of Santander’s competitive edge.