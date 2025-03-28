Private banking awards national winners 2025: The Bahamas

Best international private bank: Scotia Wealth Management

Scotia Wealth Management has long been a leading provider in the financial services industry, delivering world-class wealth management solutions with a deep understanding of the needs of high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and families.

With a legacy in the Bahamas since 1956, Scotia Wealth Management has successfully built a reputation for delivering sophisticated, multi-jurisdictional financial solutions.

Scotia Wealth Management stands out in the Bahamas through its Total Wealth approach, integrating private banking, investment advisory, and trust and wealth structuring. With its total wealth delivery model launched in the Bahamas during the review period, the firm continues to lead the industry in providing client-focused solutions.

Private banking at Scotia Wealth Management is distinguished by its tailored credit solutions that help clients optimise cash flow and investment opportunities while navigating the complexities of tax structures and asset planning.