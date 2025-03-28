Private banking awards national winners 2025: Argentina

Best international private bank: Santander Private Banking

Santander Private Banking demonstrated its commitment to service and to the continued development of comprehensive financial solutions for customers during the review period. As a prominent division of Banco Santander, it has established itself as the largest private banking institution in Argentina, catering to the unique needs of wealthy individuals, entrepreneurs and families. The bank leverages its global expertise while adapting to the specific dynamics of the domestic market, providing access to sophisticated financial instruments and strategies designed to maximise returns on client wealth.

Santander Private Banking excels in offering services such as capital raising and financial structuring, often facilitating complex transactions in key sectors such as real estate, technology and agriculture. The group’s global reach allows the bank to connect local clients to international markets and assets, offering them a broad range of investment opportunities and helping them diversify portfolios – essential for anyone seeking to displace local market volatility.

