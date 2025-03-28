Private banking awards national winners 2025: Poland

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Poland

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: mBank

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Leveraging innovative digital services to connect with its clients, mBank achieved a significant increase in assets under management during the review period, with new inflows exceeding PLN1 billion ($258 million).

mBank boasts a team of 18 highly qualified professionals, each holding a CFA certification, a Polish investment adviser licence or a stockbroker’s licence.

As 83% of users actively engage with internet banking, 64% use the mobile app, and 97% are served remotely, there has been a significant reduction in physical branch visits, allowing employees to focus on more value-add services.

Thanks to the bank’s video-assisted digital onboarding process, customers have access to private banking services within one working day of registering, without the need for physical paperwork.

The bank offers six channels of communication, including video calls, phone calls, postal communication, branch visits, a 24/7 online chat, and a chatbot feature.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardEmerging EuropeSantander
Gift this article