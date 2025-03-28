Private banking awards national winners 2025: Poland

Best private bank: mBank

Leveraging innovative digital services to connect with its clients, mBank achieved a significant increase in assets under management during the review period, with new inflows exceeding PLN1 billion ($258 million).

mBank boasts a team of 18 highly qualified professionals, each holding a CFA certification, a Polish investment adviser licence or a stockbroker’s licence.

As 83% of users actively engage with internet banking, 64% use the mobile app, and 97% are served remotely, there has been a significant reduction in physical branch visits, allowing employees to focus on more value-add services.

Thanks to the bank’s video-assisted digital onboarding process, customers have access to private banking services within one working day of registering, without the need for physical paperwork.

The bank offers six channels of communication, including video calls, phone calls, postal communication, branch visits, a 24/7 online chat, and a chatbot feature.