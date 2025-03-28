Private banking awards national winners 2025: Ukraine

Best private bank: Oschadbank

Ensuring stability and barrier-free access to remote banking services in Ukraine, Oschadbank has achieved strong financial performance and significant growth in its high net-worth (HNW) segment.

As of September 30, 2024, 5.8 million customers trusted Oschadbank with their assets, which cumulatively amounted to Hrn200.3 billion ($4.8 billion), up 12% year on year. The bank’s strong financial performance is also demonstrated by the Hrn1.7 billion profit made over the review period.

The bank particularly stands out for its commitment to its HNW client base, which grew by 37% over the review period to reach 18,200 customers. A range of special premium services are offered by the bank, such as financial planning, passive investments in Ukraine’s land market and real estate funds, investments in gold and corporate bonds in Ukrainian companies, art investments, and monthly market reviews.

As part of its extensive investment offering, the bank also provides clients with access to domestic government bonds, including military bonds to support the Ukrainian army and economy.

