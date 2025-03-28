Private banking awards national winners 2025: Slovak Republic

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Slovak Republic

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: Tatra banka

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Tatra banka’s win as the Slovak Republic’s best private bank was grounded in its extensive suite of banking services, excelling most notably in the areas of digitisation and sustainability.

As of September 30, 2024, the bank’s assets under management stood at €3.1 billion ($3.37 billion), reflecting a market share of over 30% and making it the largest bank by assets in the country.

In addition to enabling digital signatures, secure cardless cash withdrawals and digital tools for portfolio management, the bank has implemented a range of innovations to maintain security while shifting towards paperless operations. For example, clients can now verify the authenticity of incoming calls from the bank using a unique code produced via online banking.

The bank also stands out for its dedication to sustainability, managing ESG investments worth €556 million. This marks a rise of 41.5%

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardEmerging Europe
Gift this article