Private banking awards national winners 2025: Slovak Republic

Best private bank: Tatra banka

Tatra banka’s win as the Slovak Republic’s best private bank was grounded in its extensive suite of banking services, excelling most notably in the areas of digitisation and sustainability.

As of September 30, 2024, the bank’s assets under management stood at €3.1 billion ($3.37 billion), reflecting a market share of over 30% and making it the largest bank by assets in the country.

In addition to enabling digital signatures, secure cardless cash withdrawals and digital tools for portfolio management, the bank has implemented a range of innovations to maintain security while shifting towards paperless operations. For example, clients can now verify the authenticity of incoming calls from the bank using a unique code produced via online banking.

The bank also stands out for its dedication to sustainability, managing ESG investments worth €556 million. This marks a rise of 41.5%