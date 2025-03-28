Private banking awards national winners 2025: Hungary

Best private bank: OTP Private Banking

OTP Private Banking Hungary saw impressive growth during the review period, largely driven by the development of the largest domestic ETF in Hungary.

Despite a challenging market environment, the bank saw its assets under management (AUM) reach HUF 3.3 trillion by the third quarter of 2024, marking a 16.2% year-on-year rise. As well as holding a leading 33% market share of AUM in the Hungarian wealth market, the bank has a remarkable 45% market share in terms of client numbers.

With 178 relationship managers spread across 35 locations, the bank has the largest private banking network in Hungary. Promoting client-advisor relationships is a key element of the bank’s successful business model

In April 2024, OTP Global Markets and OTP Fund Management launched the CETOP ETF, an exchange-traded fund featuring the stocks with the largest turnover and capitalisation of seven countries in the CEE region.