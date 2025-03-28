Private banking awards national winners 2025: Uzbekistan

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Uzbekistan

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: SQB

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

SQB has emerged as a leader in private banking by continuously developing its services to meet the needs of private banking clients. By introducing alternative asset classes such as private equity and sustainable investments, SQB provides clients with diversified investment opportunities that enhance returns while mitigating risks.

The integration of a digital advisory platform further streamlines client interactions, from onboarding to portfolio tracking. This shift toward digital efficiency has not only improved operational processes but also elevated overall client satisfaction. SQB has also designed bespoke financial solutions for ultra-high net-worth clients, incorporating estate planning and tax optimization to support long-term wealth management strategies.

Automation plays a crucial role in improving banking efficiency. By advancing transaction monitoring and compliance checks, SQB cut turnaround times by 30%. The bank’s commitment to a client-centric approach, powered by advanced analytics, has led to more personalized advisory services, strengthening client relationships and fostering loyalty.

Recognising

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardAsia Pacific
Gift this article