Private banking awards national winners 2025: Thailand

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: Siam Commercial Bank

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) is recognised as Thailand’s best private bank for its commitment to innovation and personalised financial solutions tailored to the needs of high net-worth clients.

SCB seamlessly integrates digital efficiency with human expertise. Its SCB wPlan platform provides real-time investment insights and tailored portfolio management, ensuring clients stay ahead in an increasingly complex financial landscape. By leveraging AI-driven analytics alongside bespoke advisory services, SCB delivers a truly borderless private banking experience.

The bank’s private banking proposition extends beyond traditional wealth management. SCB offers a full spectrum of investment solutions, including structured products, private equity, offshore funds and alternative assets. Its dedicated family wealth planning services support clients in succession planning, tax optimisation and multi-generational wealth preservation.

Sustainability is a key pillar of SCB’s strategy. By integrating environmental, social and governance principles into investment strategies, the bank ensures clients have access to forward-thinking, ethical financial opportunities.

