FX: Building a platform for success is not one-size-fits-all

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Foreign Exchange

FX: Building a platform for success is not one-size-fits-all

scaffolding-cranes-city-iStock-960x535.jpg
Image: iStock

LMAX Group’s recent acquisition of FX HedgePool – following last year’s purchase of Cürex – once again raises the question of how best to address the challenges of building an FX marketplace that appeals to buy-side as well as sell-side participants – and what that means for future market development. What are the key attributes for success and who is doing it best? We talk to market leaders to find out.

Paul Golden
October 28, 2024

The costs faced by full-service electronic trading platforms and electronic communication networks (ECNs) – and the expectations of buy-side and sell-side market participants – have never been higher. Technology and business needs have become more complex, data-centric and time-sensitive, and building new platforms requires a substantial investment in R&D alongside ongoing development and maintenance costs.

Cathrine Poulton, global buyside head of GlobalLink FX product sales, says estimates of the annual cost of maintaining regulatory compliance range from $1.3 million to $3 million for each regulated platform.

“Then there is the ever-changing market structure,” she adds. “It is imperative that regulated platforms are demonstrably stable, scalable and well governed, while focusing on investor protection and still providing transparent access to liquidity.”

Partnership value

According to Patrick Bartle, managing director of LMAX Exchange, platforms have to evolve through partnerships as well as M&A to stay ahead of the market. He references the importance of the Cürex deal in terms of enhancing the firm’s proposition to real-money clients, but adds that partnerships across the ecosystem are central to a well-functioning market.

Cathrine-Poulton-GlobalLink-960.jpg
Cathrine Poulton, GlobalLink

GlobalLink’s Poulton says the cost of building a net-new, full-service trading platform from scratch has encouraged some providers to focus on solving specific business problems.

“These

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

FeaturesForeign Exchange
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article