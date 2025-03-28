Western Europe’s best for succession planning 2025: Lombard Odier

Succession planning is a strong focus and a global practice at Lombard Odier but it’s rooted in Europe, and this year it is Western Europe’s best for succession planning. The wealth-planning team comprises a group of 60 experts worldwide, a large portion of them based in Western Europe – which reflects Lombard Odier’s group headquarters in Switzerland. The goal is to nurture the firm’s capacity to deliver specialised and comprehensive services for its clients.

Lombard Odier is a very old firm, but it is bringing this practice forward for the future, introducing innovative online tools such as a tax comparison. This approach simplifies the consideration of inheritance tax differences across jurisdictions for wealthy individuals seeking to transfer wealth. The firm has also developed in-house tools such as Wealth Check and Family Check, which enable bankers to provide better advice to clients on their wealth and maintain relationships across generations.