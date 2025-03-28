Western Europe’s best for succession planning 2025: Lombard Odier

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Western Europe’s best for succession planning 2025: Lombard Odier

March 28, 2025
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Succession planning is a strong focus and a global practice at Lombard Odier but it’s rooted in Europe, and this year it is Western Europe’s best for succession planning. The wealth-planning team comprises a group of 60 experts worldwide, a large portion of them based in Western Europe – which reflects Lombard Odier’s group headquarters in Switzerland. The goal is to nurture the firm’s capacity to deliver specialised and comprehensive services for its clients.

Lombard Odier is a very old firm, but it is bringing this practice forward for the future, introducing innovative online tools such as a tax comparison. This approach simplifies the consideration of inheritance tax differences across jurisdictions for wealthy individuals seeking to transfer wealth. The firm has also developed in-house tools such as Wealth Check and Family Check, which enable bankers to provide better advice to clients on their wealth and maintain relationships across generations.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB regional awardWestern EuropeLombard Odier
Gift this article