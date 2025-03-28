Nordics and Baltics’ best for alternative investment 2025: Coeli Wealth Management

Coeli Wealth Management has carved out a distinct niche in alternative investments by granting wealthy clients access to private market opportunities traditionally reserved for institutional players.

Its model hinges on direct private equity and real estate investments, with a principle of co-investing its own capital alongside client funds to align incentives and foster active ownership – a strategy it credits for delivering consistent long-term returns.

A key element of Coeli’s success is its ability to curate exclusive opportunities via its proprietary network. The investment firm engages in up to 10 core private market transactions annually, targeting firms with robust cash flows, sustainable growth trajectories and profit margins exceeding industry benchmarks. These investments, structured directly and via funds, are designed to generate between two and four times returns over a three-to-five-year horizon, boosting its appeal among sophisticated investors.

Erik Bäckström

This disciplined approach catalysed significant growth in Coeli’s ultra-wealthy client base, which expanded by over 140% during the review period – a surge attributed to its dual role as an investment partner and a gateway to high-conviction opportunities.