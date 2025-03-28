Nordics and Baltics’ best for family-office services 2025: DNB Private Banking

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Nordics and Baltics’ best for family-office services 2025: DNB Private Banking

March 28, 2025
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

DNB Private Banking is a trusted partner for Norway’s wealthiest families, delivering comprehensive, coordinated expertise through an integrated, region-wide approach. It also serves around 60% of Norway’s 400 wealthiest individuals and families.

This market position is underpinned by a dedicated family-office team that orchestrates cross-bank collaboration, integrating expertise from private banking, markets and corporate banking to deliver holistic solutions.

Daniel Juvet Hermansen
Daniel Juvet Hermansen

Each client benefits from a tailored unit comprising a private banker, credit adviser, coordinator, investment officers and legal experts, ensuring seamless access to services ranging from wealth management and securities financing to generational wealth planning and M&A advisory.

The bank’s integrated approach has strengthened client relationships, with its family office team leading customer-specific groups across departments to enhance coordination and deepen understanding of complex needs.

Recent strategic expansions include establishing a family office offering in Stockholm, addressing growing demand from pan-Nordic clients, and positioning DNB Private Banking to capture market share in Sweden.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB regional awardNordics and Baltics
Gift this article