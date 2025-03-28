Nordics and Baltics’ best for UHNW 2025: DNB Private Banking

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Nordics and Baltics’ best for UHNW 2025: DNB Private Banking

March 28, 2025
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

DNB Private Banking stands apart from rivals in the Nordics and Baltics ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) segment, using its expertise and collaborative qualities to drive growth.

Credit advisers, investment officers and legal specialists serve 60% of Norway’s 400 wealthiest individuals and families, reflecting deep penetration in its core market.

These experts provide tailored solutions spanning wealth management, intergenerational planning, securities financing and corporate transaction advisory, supported by seamless integration with DNB’s market and investment banking unit.

Daniel Juvet Hermansen
Daniel Juvet Hermansen

The opening of a new office in Stockholm underscores its push to capture pan-Nordic opportunities, catering to Swedish clients seeking integrated services.

DNB Private Banking also generated strong traction across the region, with UHNW assets under management up 25% year-to-date through September 2024, signalling robust client confidence.

Daniel Juvet Hermansen is head of family office at DNB Private Banking.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB regional awardNordics and Baltics
Gift this article