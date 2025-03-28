Nordics and Baltics’ best for UHNW 2025: DNB Private Banking

DNB Private Banking stands apart from rivals in the Nordics and Baltics ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) segment, using its expertise and collaborative qualities to drive growth.

Credit advisers, investment officers and legal specialists serve 60% of Norway’s 400 wealthiest individuals and families, reflecting deep penetration in its core market.

These experts provide tailored solutions spanning wealth management, intergenerational planning, securities financing and corporate transaction advisory, supported by seamless integration with DNB’s market and investment banking unit.

The opening of a new office in Stockholm underscores its push to capture pan-Nordic opportunities, catering to Swedish clients seeking integrated services.

DNB Private Banking also generated strong traction across the region, with UHNW assets under management up 25% year-to-date through September 2024, signalling robust client confidence.

Daniel Juvet Hermansen is head of family office at DNB Private Banking.