Nordics and Baltics’ best for sustainability 2025: Carnegie Private Banking

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Nordics and Baltics’ best for sustainability 2025: Carnegie Private Banking

March 28, 2025
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Carnegie Private Banking embeds sustainability at the core of its business philosophy, viewing it not as a separate initiative but as essential to both investment performance and economic development.

In 2024, Carnegie Private Banking significantly advanced its sustainability credentials by reclassifying four discretionary portfolios – Svenska Aktier, Svensk Alfa, All Cap, and Nordic Equity Fund Screened – as Article 8 under EU regulations. Today, 65% of its portfolios are at least Article 8 classified, with the figure rising to 75% for discretionary portfolios that directly own shares.

Johanna Kull-2025-960g.jpg
Johanna Kull

Carnegie's commitment to sustainability is backed by concrete action. As a UN Global Compact participant, it adheres to 10 fundamental sustainability principles and screens all discretionary portfolios for compliance. Among its discretionary portfolios, it includes the Global Stock Picking Fund, which is focused on energy transition, as well as significant exposure to sustainability trends such as food and energy safety and infrastructure.

Carnegie

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB regional awardNordics and Baltics
Gift this article