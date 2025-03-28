Nordics and Baltics’ best for sustainability 2025: Carnegie Private Banking

Carnegie Private Banking embeds sustainability at the core of its business philosophy, viewing it not as a separate initiative but as essential to both investment performance and economic development.

In 2024, Carnegie Private Banking significantly advanced its sustainability credentials by reclassifying four discretionary portfolios – Svenska Aktier, Svensk Alfa, All Cap, and Nordic Equity Fund Screened – as Article 8 under EU regulations. Today, 65% of its portfolios are at least Article 8 classified, with the figure rising to 75% for discretionary portfolios that directly own shares.

Johanna Kull

Carnegie's commitment to sustainability is backed by concrete action. As a UN Global Compact participant, it adheres to 10 fundamental sustainability principles and screens all discretionary portfolios for compliance. Among its discretionary portfolios, it includes the Global Stock Picking Fund, which is focused on energy transition, as well as significant exposure to sustainability trends such as food and energy safety and infrastructure.

