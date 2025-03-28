Nordics and Baltics’ best for investment research 2025: Carnegie Private Banking

With an expansive analyst network delivering comprehensive Nordic equity coverage and enhanced digital client services, Carnegie Private Banking continued to set benchmarks in regional research excellence.

With over 60 cross-sectoral equity analysts across four offices, the bank monitors nearly 500 firms – representing 95% of region-wide listed market value – leveraging deep expertise across Nordic firms and their global competitors.

This foundation supports Carnegie Edge, its flagship research platform, which publishes 2,500 annual reports, including company analyses, sector updates and a proprietary ESG ranking system that blends quantitative metrics with qualitative analyst insights.

Its digital offering expanded significantly in late 2023 with the launch of Carnegie Commissioned Research, a bespoke service that gives clients direct access to tailored equity analysis. This initiative was bolstered by the acquisition of Erik Penser Bank, integrating over 60 companies under the Penser Access and Penser Future brands, bringing total coverage to nearly 80 firms.