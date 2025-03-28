Middle East’s best pure play/boutique private bank 2025: Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier has cultivated a distinct presence in the Middle East, blending Swiss heritage with a deep understanding of regional values. The bank's excellence in private banking is driven by innovation, sustainability and bespoke client services, with judges particularly noting its strong focus on fund selection, digital solutions and alternative investments.

The bank’s differentiation lies in its fusion of Islamic finance with sustainable investing, a strategy rooted in long-term conviction. This approach has particularly resonated with the Middle Eastern market's growing interest in responsible investing and wealth preservation.

Since launching its first Shariah-compliant discretionary mandate in 2012, Lombard Odier has prioritised transparency and performance, earning formal certification in 2018. At the end of July 2024, the bank’s Islamic Equity mandate had delivered an annualised net return of 8.97% since inception, outperforming its benchmark, while its Sukuk-focused mandate achieved a 3.34% annualised return, consistently eclipsing market standards. Such results reflect a disciplined, research-driven process that avoids speculative trends, focusing instead on durable growth aligned with clients’ ethical frameworks.