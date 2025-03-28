Middle East’s best for UHNW 2025: Emirates NBD Private Banking

In a year marked by geopolitical flux and a surge of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals relocating wealth to the UAE, Emirates NBD Private Banking has emerged as a leading steward for wealthy individuals and families in the region.

The Dubai-based institution, 56% government-owned and long a pillar of the GCC’s financial infrastructure, leveraged its hybrid model of local expertise and global reach to capture a record influx of capital in 2024 – a feat underscored by a 40% year-over-year revenue jump in the third quarter alone.

Central to this success is its elite network of relationship managers (RM) and certified investment advisers spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Singapore and India. Supported by a robust global RM framework and its chief investment office, the team delivers seamless offshore account servicing with full transaction execution.

Mohammad Al Bastaki

The bank further elevated its investment rigour through enhanced due diligence, integrating formal/informal manager reference checks and pioneering holdings-based analysis to validate portfolio performance.