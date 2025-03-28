Latin America’s best for succession planning 2025: BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual is a standout financial institution when it comes to the challenge of meeting clients’ often complex succession planning needs. The firm’s succession planning strategy revolves around providing personalised and globally relevant solutions and focuses on its ability to see each client’s unique needs and ambitions. It allows it to design tailored strategies to ensure seamless wealth transitions across generations and markets, whether clients require advice on US estate planning rules, European tax changes, or investment opportunities in the Middle East.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the lender is a long-time leader in succession planning. Led by Mariana Oiticica, head of wealth planning and managing director partner at BTG Pactual, the team comprises specialist attorneys who focus on global succession planning.

BTG Pactual helps clients transfer wealth across generations in Latin America, North America and Europe, working with them to minimise tax exposure, optimise asset allocation and navigate regulatory requirements, ensuring that wealth-transition events are as smooth and frictionless as possible.