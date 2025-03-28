CEE’s best for sustainability 2025: mBank

Breaking new ground in 2019, mBank introduced Poland's first ESG investment strategy for retail clients, establishing an early leadership position that continues to flourish today.

The ambitious targets set in mBank's 2021-2025 strategic plan are bearing fruit. While only 10% of its investment products met SFDR Article 8 ‘light-green’ standards at the end of 2023, the bank's new methodology, approved last August, was due to ensure 100% compliance by January 2025 – a remarkable acceleration of its sustainability transition.

Unlike competitors who rely solely on third-party ratings, mBank has developed a sophisticated due diligence framework that scrutinises investments through multiple sustainability lenses. Its exclusion criteria encompass controversial weapons, tobacco distribution, coal production and sanctioned countries.

In a market where 11% of investment funds incorporate sustainability factors, mBank's private banking portfolio shines with 40% of its 453 funds meeting SFDR Article 8 or Article 9 standards.