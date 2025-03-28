Asia’s best technology provider for wealth management 2025: iCapital

In an industry where complexity often hinders access to alternative investments, iCapital has emerged as a pivotal force, bridging the gap between wealth managers and private markets. The New York-based fintech, with deep roots in Asia, combines scalable technology with institutional-grade solutions to simplify how advisers and clients navigate assets like private equity, real estate and hedge funds. Its 2024 milestones – marked by strategic launches and partnerships – underscore its role as Asia’s foremost technology enabler for wealth management.

At the core of iCapital's success is its global platform, which managed over $200 billion in assets as of September 2024. Of this, $30 billion originated from non-US investors, with about half of that sourced from Asia. The firm's reach spans 1,650 funds and 600 product providers, and it partners with 2,656 wealth managers. These collaborations have been critical in addressing a longstanding challenge: the manual, opaque processes that once deterred wealth managers from integrating alternatives into client portfolios.