Asia’s best international private bank 2025: UBS

Asia's best international private bank 2025: UBS

March 28, 2025
March 28, 2025

In Asia’s rapidly evolving wealth management landscape, UBS has distinguished itself through a blend of investment acumen, philanthropic innovation and tailored client solutions. Drawing on its global expertise and regional agility, the bank’s 2024 achievements reflect a commitment to adaptability and client-centric growth, positioning it as a leader in Asia’s private banking sector.

The bank demonstrated remarkable growth in 2024, attracting significant new assets and seeing substantial inflows from newly onboarded products. Notably, UBS maintains the highest sustainable investment portfolio in the region, underlining its commitment to responsible investing.

The successful integration with Credit Suisse across Asia enhanced the bank's capabilities in managing intergenerational wealth transfer and complex structures, benefiting family-office clients through access to institutional-grade alternatives and tax-efficient strategies.

Amy Lo

A key component of UBS's approach is its chief investment office, a team of over 200 analysts worldwide, including 42 specialists across Asia.

