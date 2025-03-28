Asia’s best for HNW 2025: DBS

DBS has been named Asia’s best for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, a testament to its mastery in guiding clients from mass-affluent beginnings to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) highs. Judges lauded its “conscious client transition strategy” and “industry-leading retention”, cementing DBS as the architect of Asia’s wealth story.

At the core of this triumph is DBS’s wealth continuum, a 15-year-old framework that shepherds clients from mass-affluent accounts into bespoke private banking. In the past year, 40% of new private banking clients were internal graduates – entrepreneurs and professionals whose journey began with basic wealth tools.

This continuity fuels loyalty: DBS’s low (7%-8%) staff turnover rate ensures relationship managers (RMs) evolve into seasoned advisers, nurtured through partnerships with institutions including Singapore Management University.

Joseph Poon

The numbers paint a vivid portrait of success. Assets under management (AUM) swelled 20% year-on-year to the end of September 2024, with fee income soaring 39% – outpacing global giants.