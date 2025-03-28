Asia’s best for family-office services 2025: DBS

DBS has been crowned Asia’s best for family-office services, cementing its leadership in serving ultra-high-net-worth families across the region. Judges lauded DBS’s significant focus on “client-friendly and compliant structures” and its “clear, promising growth strategies” in key Asian markets.

With over one-third of Singapore’s 1,650 single-family offices under its stewardship, DBS is synonymous with innovative family-office solutions.

Anticipating regulatory shifts, the bank launched the multi-family office (MFO) Foundry VCC in 2023, the world’s first bank-backed MFO leveraging Singapore’s variable capital company structure. This innovation provides UHNW families with a turnkey solution to consolidate assets under Singapore’s tax-efficient framework, offering a secure haven without requiring immediate relocation.

Woon Shiu Lee

The VCC system’s adaptability allows DBS to tailor strategies to clients’ unique regulatory, tax and operational needs. Integrated into its One Bank ecosystem, the foundry bridges corporate and private banking silos, delivering end-to-end wealth management, from legacy planning to liquidity optimisation.