Asia’s best private bank 2025: DBS

DBS has cemented its industry leadership by securing the award for Asia’s best private bank for the third consecutive year in 2025.

In conversation with Euromoney, Joseph Poon, group head of DBS Private Bank, attributes this achievement to three core pillars: early investment in technology, holistic legacy planning, and the One Bank philosophy, which together redefine private banking for Asia's dynamic wealth landscape.

"It's an honour to receive consecutive recognition as Asia's best, which reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to doing right by our clients," says Poon. "By continuing to prioritise their needs and developing innovative wealth solutions, we believe we will continue to earn their trust – and consequently, industry recognition – for years to come."

Financially, DBS stands out with industry-leading metrics: a cost-to-income ratio of 39%, a return on equity of 18.2%, and a 20% year-on-year growth in wealth management income and assets under management (AUM) as of September 2024.