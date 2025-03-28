The world’s best for next-gen 2025: UBS

The world’s best for next-gen 2025: UBS

March 28, 2025
In the world of wealth management, next-generation services are viewed by some as an interloper on the scene. But the best global wealth managers have been experts in the field for decades.

Take UBS, which pockets the prize for world’s best for next-gen in this year’s awards. For over 20 years, the Swiss wealth management giant has been a trusted partner for the younger generations of influential families, empowering them with purpose-driven financial advice and solutions, and helping them build their own lasting legacy.

At the heart of its offering is a long-standing partnership between the Young Investors Organisation (YIO) and Credit Suisse, prior to the latter’s acquisition by UBS. (Credit Suisse was also an expert in this area of private wealth, securing the award for world’s best for wealth transfer and succession planning two years ago.) The YIO is a global peer network, comprising 1,800 members, which connects next-gen clients with like-minded peers, providing a space to learn, share ideas and support personal growth.

As UBS notes in its pitch document, the partnerships enable it to go beyond financial solutions, and deliver advisory and educational services that bridge generational gaps and empower inheritors to build enduring legacies.

