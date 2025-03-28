The world’s best employer 2025: Bank of New Zealand Private Bank

This is a new category introduced into Euromoney’s private banking awards in 2025, and the decision to award the prize to Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) Private Bank was unanimous.

The eye is drawn to decisions such as that to embed New Zealand’s indigenous Māori culture in BNZ’s business, to better serve customers and communities. The focus of this drive is the appointment of a Māori capability lead, focusing on enhancing leadership opportunities for Māori staff and customers. BNZ also unveiled its own Let’s Ako app – ‘Ako’ means to teach and to learn in the Māori language – again targeting both staff and clients.

BNZ says it is, “committed to building an inclusive workplace that reflects New Zealand communities, a place where people are empowered to make a difference”. It adds: “We know that when inclusion is the focus, diversity improves.” A key word is ‘empowerment’. The more valued and empowered an employee feels, the more likely they are to stay at a firm and to be contented, efficient and productive.

The