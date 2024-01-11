Why it pays to be cautious about real-time payments
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

Why it pays to be cautious about real-time payments

Paul Golden
January 11, 2024

Implementing real-time payments can have consequences for corporates who underestimate the impact of cash leaving their business more quickly. Even as solutions become cheaper to implement, corporates are being cautious.

dollar-time-stopwatch-notes-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

It is tempting to see instant payments as all upside. On the way in, they help businesses manage their capital more efficiently and they reduce the need for expensive short-term financing. But they also mean cash is going out of the door that much faster, which can hurt the unwary.

The direction of travel is clear: the real-time payment market is worth about $26 billion to $28 billion, and analysts project a compound annual growth rate of between 16% and 35% over the rest of this decade.

But the focus for corporates is on using instant payment solutions for receiving cash from their consumer customers, says Andrew Foulds, director of product management for high-value market infrastructures at Fiserv, a fintech and payments company.

Real-time payment services – particularly those offered via modern application programming interface (API) stacks – are less expensive and cumbersome than older solutions, neatly solving the traditional dilemma of whether to use payment processes that are faster or cheaper.

“Corporates


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

TreasuryPaymentsCash Management
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article

As a premium subscriber, you can gift this article for free

You have 10 article gifts to share each month