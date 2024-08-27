Innovative secondary share sale puts high value on Revolut
Fintech

Peter Lee
August 27, 2024

New institutional investors are providing liquidity to longstanding Revolut employees and giving a valuation proof point to its stunning revenue and profit growth.

Revolut-phone-app-source-Revolut-960.jpg
Photo: Revolut

On August 16, Revolut announced an elegant way for long-serving staff to cash in on their equity ownership in the fast-growing and profitable financial super-app. Ahead of a possible IPO, it has retained Morgan Stanley as placement agent on a secondary share sale that allows employees to divest stock to three institutional investors.

These are Coatue, a specialist technology investor in public and private companies; D1 Capital Partners, the hedge fund founded in 2018 by billionaire and former chief investment officer of Viking Global Investors Daniel Sundheim; and Tiger Global, an existing investor in Revolut.

Nik-Storonsky-Revolut-2024-960.jpg
Nik Storonsky, Revolut

Amid the uncertainty over private company valuations, exacerbated by the public market volatility of early August and a decline in capital raising by technology companies, lining up these institutional bidders to provide liquidity to the company’s key employees looks smart.

Nik Storonsky, chief executive of Revolut, points out: “It’s their hard work, innovation and dedication that has driven us to become the most-valuable private technology company in Europe.”

And the transaction brings something else, while venture fund raising remains tricky for most fintechs.

Topics

United KingdomFintechCapital Markets
Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
