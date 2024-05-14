Wealth pioneer Naz Vahid leaves Citi
WEALTH

Wealth pioneer Naz Vahid leaves Citi

Elliot Wilson
May 14, 2024

Naz Vahid is to leave Citi after nearly four decades as one of the US bank’s most effective and innovative wealth managers.

Naz Vahid – the wealth-management pioneer who transformed Citi’s Law Firm Group (LFG), overseeing its rapid expansion and recent rebrand as Wealth at Work – is to leave after nearly four decades at the US bank.

She will focus on philanthropic work and spend time with her family. She will also remain at the bank while an internal and external search for her replacement is conducted.

The announcement was made in a memo written by Andy Sieg, Citi’s global head of wealth, and seen by Euromoney.

Since joining Citi in 1985, Naz has done nearly every job the wealth business has to offer, from credit underwriter to service officer to banker,” Sieg said.

At LFG, Vahid drove “significant growth, built powerful client relationships and helped firmly secure our undisputed market leadership position,” he added.

When Euromoney interviewed Vahid in New York in March, the conversation touched briefly on the subject of retirement: Portugal, a place far removed from New York’s long winters and gritty paving stones, might be a really nice place to spend a few years, she postulated.

Cornerstone

Tasked with exploring ways to expand Citi’s LFG offering in 2021, Vahid created multiple clones of the original, adapting it to meet the needs of white-collar professionals across the likes of asset management, private equity and fast-growing tech and healthcare startups.

Topics

United StatesWealthCiti
Elliot Wilson
Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
