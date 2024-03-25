Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Singapore’s best for next-gen: UOB Private Bank
Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Singapore’s best for next-gen: UOB Private Bank

March 25, 2024
March 22, 2024

UOB Private Bank wins this award for its commitment to and investment in supporting next generation clients.

At the heart of this is the bank’s long running next-gen educational and training programme, which is structured around the themes of entrepreneurship, digital innovation and technology.

The programme is ultimately designed to serve as a strategic and dynamic guide to help support next-gen clients deepen their knowledge and understanding of finance, wealth management, entrepreneurship and innovation, succession planning, and family businesses.

At the heart … is the bank's long running next-gen educational and training programme

As part of this programme, participants can benefit from exclusive internship opportunities with partners such as FinLab, which operates an acceleration programme focused on propelling the growth of innovative fintech and technology companies.

After the programme finishes, participants are enrolled into the bank’s growing alumni network, which supports continuous learning and skills enhancement.

PB awardsAsia PacificUOB
