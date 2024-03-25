Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Hong Kong’s best for digital solutions: DBS
Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Hong Kong’s best for digital solutions: DBS

March 25, 2024
March 22, 2024

DBS wins this award for the strength and sophistication of its digital solutions.

At the core of the this is the bank’s artificial intelligence-powered digibank platform. This gives clients substantial control over their wealth portfolios, providing them with access to personalized insights and recommendations, a comprehensive suite of wealth management tools and access to markets for funds, foreign exchange, digital assets and other investments.

The bank’s relationship managers and independent consultants are supported by the RM Mobility capability, which helps them construct, review and rebalance client portfolios. As well as access to client data, they have access to proprietary research and advanced solutions, including a cognitive banking functionality that sends alerts based on key actions and customer proposals.

The bank has also digitalized everything from the account opening process to investment order placements, helping relationship mangers serve client needs efficiently. Some recent advances include a new portfolio simulation tool and upgrades to its interactive research platform, DBS Insights Direct.

Supporting this innovation is the fact that 90% of the bank’s apps operate in the cloud, enabling it to launch products 20 to 30 times faster than before.

