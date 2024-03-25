Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Hong Kong’s best for philanthropic advisory: JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank wins this award in recognition of its expertise and global connectivity in philanthropic advisory and services.

The bank stands out in a number of different areas across this important sector for wealthy families and entrepreneurs.

The bank’s international team of philanthropy advisers support clients with strategic and innovative advice, educational events and a range of investment solutions few of its peers can match. All of its philanthropy advisers have a background in the non-profit sector, enabling them to offer relatable, sector-specific knowledge and advice.

Another strength of the bank is its deep contact network, which includes some of the largest private foundations, non-profits and social impact experts. Its clients can access this through local, regional and global philanthropic events, some of which are hosted in Hong Kong.

Education and networking are important but so too is the investment side of philanthropy.

The bank uses an endowment model of investing – typically consisting of a mix of traditional investments and alternative investments, such as hedge funds and private equity – to help its single-family office clients meet their philanthropic commitments, regardless of how markets perform.

Managing investments in this way means the bank and the client are able to generate enough returns to meet those commitments. The whole process is overseen by JPMorgan’s outsourced chief investment office, which leverages expertise in endowment and alternative investments to help families implement sophisticated investment solutions to meet their philanthropic goals.