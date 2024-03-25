Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Singapore’s best for HNW: Julius Baer

Julius Baer wins the award for Singapore’s best for high net-worth clients in recognition of the impressive range of expertise and capabilities it offers this key client segment.

In addition to its well-known personalized approach to working with clients, the bank also runs what it calls a digital-first, hybrid experience approach that combines the best of digital technologies with human experience and expertise to support clients in creating, preserving and transferring wealth across generations.

The firm plans to invest SFr1 billion ($1.13 billion) across the 2023 to 2025 cycle in business transformation and technology, including enhancing its mobile and e-banking solutions with new features such as onboarding, e-signatures and new chat functionalities.

Another area where the firm is investing is in wealth planning – especially in areas such as taxation, wealth structuring and philanthropy. Predominantly serving clients from Singapore, Indonesia and China, the firm is increasingly cementing its position as the preferred bank for single family offices in a highly competitive Asian market.

Julius Baer sees Singapore as a pivotal hub for its Asia operations, which is why the firm has ambitious expansion plans in the city-state this year.