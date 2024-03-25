Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Hong Kong’s best pure-play private bank: EFG Bank
Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Hong Kong’s best pure-play private bank: EFG Bank

March 25, 2024
March 22, 2024

EFG Bank wins the award for its differentiated private-banking offering.

The Zurich-headquartered, global private-banking group has been growing from strength to strength in Asia, and Hong Kong specifically, in recent years, driven by a deepening client base in the region among high and ultra-high net-worth individuals and families.

Supported by a strong and liquid balance sheet, the firm has been increasing investment in Hong Kong to continuously develop and enhance an offering that provides clients with a powerful blend of global capability and local expertise and connectivity.

