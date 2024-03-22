Euromoney Private Banking Awards: The Philippines’ best for next-gen: BPI Private Wealth

BPI Private Wealth wins the award for the Philippines’ best for the next generation based on its investment and commitment in educating of this key client segment.

This was highlighted by its Next Gen Wealth Elite Academy, which is a seven-day programme especially designed for the children of the bank’s clients. It aims to provide an immersive and enriching experience that equips the participants with some of the key skills and knowledge needed to manage wealth and to prepare them for their role in continuing the legacy of the family’s business.

In addition to this, the bank organizes networking events and interaction with the bank’s leaders, who provide mentorship.