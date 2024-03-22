Euromoney Private Banking Awards: The Philippines’ best for family-office services: BPI Private Bank

For the quality and breadth of service it provides to family clients, BPI Private Wealth wins the award for the Philippines’ best for family office services.

The bank’s expert team of wealth planners advise clients on multiple aspects of family governance, including investment management, law, structuring, documentation, day-to-day financial administration, and short and long-term financial planning.

Last year, the bank – which also won the award for services to next generation clients – opened 16 family office accounts worth a total fund value of P900 million ($16.2 million).