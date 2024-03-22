Euromoney Private Banking Awards: The Philippines’ best for UHNW: Metrobank

Metrobank wins the award for the Philippines’ best for ultra-high net-worth clients based on the impressive quality of the services it provides to this key client segment.

The bank has one of the industry’s most knowledgeable and experienced group of relationship managers. In addition, UHNW clients have access to the entire product suite that the group offers across its treasury group and trust, branch, and consumer banking businesses. Products include local and foreign currency-denominated fixed income securities, equities, derivatives, structured products and mutual funds, and includes services such as discretionary portfolio management.

Part of the bank’s strength … is its referral programme

Part of the bank’s strength in banking UHNW clients is its referral programme; during the awards period it successfully capitalized leads across seven regional branch groups covering Manila and provinces in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

In addition, Metrobank last year became the first Philippine bank to partner with CreditSights – a partnership that means UHNW clients can access the firm’s insights and advice through Metrobank Wealth Insights.