Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Hong Kong’s best Chinese offshore wealth manager: CICC

CICC wins this award for the strength and range of wealth management products and services it provides across the wealth segments.

This is shown across key areas from family-office services, succession planning and digital to discretionary portfolio management and investment research.

At the core of its family-office services is CICC global family office, which is the specialist unit that provides affluent Chinese families and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of tailored offshore and onshore products, services and advice.

By the end of last year, it had established family trusts worth over Rmb20.2 billion ($2.8 billion) and provided asset-management services for equity and stock assets worth over Rmb100 billion.

For CICC, these family trusts are an instrumental component of effective family governance, creating an efficient way for wealth to be passed down from generation to generation.

Augmenting its family-office services and succession-planning expertise is the bank’s investment platform, which includes discretionary funds and extensive range of research and analysis.

Overseen by CICC’s chief investment office, the research team provides in-depth cross-asset and market coverage, including covering over 44,000 asset managers and more than 350,000 hedge funds, mutual funds and trust products.

Drawing on CICC’s strong macro research capabilities, the CIO conducts studies on strategic and tactical allocation across asset classes, enabling the bank to provide internationally benchmarked asset-allocation recommendations covering a wide array of asset categories.