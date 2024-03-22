Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Hong Kong’s best for sustainability: Bank of East Asia

Bank of East Asia wins the award for the range of environmental, social and governance-related investment products it offers clients.

The bank, one of the largest independent local banks in Hong Kong, manages an extensive investment platform, offering 53 Securities and Futures Commission-stamped ESG funds with 154 available share classes – one of the largest in the territory.

Its funds cover investment themes from sustainable energy and global environmental to positive social and environmental impact, and an all-round ESG theme.

Together with this, the bank’s investment analysts and investment counsellors are well-equipped with the latest ESG market news and sector insights to guide clients on building the best ESG investment portfolio for them.

The bank is also committed to achieving its goal of net zero financed emissions by 2050. To achieve this, it has developed a net-zero roadmap of key initiatives and milestones, including target setting for high carbon-emitting sectors by 2025.