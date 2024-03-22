Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Sweden’s best domestic private bank: Carnegie Private Banking

Carnegie Private Banking wins the Sweden’s best domestic private bank award for the second consecutive year for the growth, investment and development it has made across its private banking business.

In digital services, discretionary portfolio management, investment research, sustainability, family-office services and succession planning, Carnegie has demonstrated consistent development in its offering to clients.

This includes technological advances, such as the implementation of a multi-asset, advanced analytics and reporting tool for select family office and ultra-high net-worth clients. This offers clients greater capability in analyzing their investment portfolios and provides them with access to new investment opportunities. Among these was a new European mid-market private equity fund raised by IK Partners.

In succession planning, Carnegie also added experience and expertise to its advisory capability, hiring Jörgen Grönlund – formerly SEB’s head of tax and legal, private banking – to advise investors and entrepreneurs on generational wealth transfer.

Carnegie also added new investment products during the awards period, including a global equity strategy, available as a discretionary portfolio and a Luxembourg-registered, EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation Article 8 UCITs fund, focused on clean energy transition. The strategy invests in five thematic verticals: clean energy production and transmission; transportation; effective buildings; water, food production and distribution; and the circular economy. During the first three quarters of 2023, the strategy generated a return of over 12%.

Tapping into rising demand from retail investors, Carnegie last year announced that it is to launch a new digital investment platform, Montrose, targeted at the mass affluent sector.