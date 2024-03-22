Africa: Domestic awards

Botswana index]

Best international private bank: FNB

FNB wins the best international private bank award for the impressive range of its services for wealthy clients in Botswana.

The bank’s regional strengths and presence enable it to handle the complex succession planning and wealth-management needs of its clients. In particular, it offers high net-worth clients advisory capabilities for both onshore and offshore investing options, and helps them navigate in-country regulatory environments.

During the awards period, the bank doubled its accredited private advisers and increased the number of wealth managers by 50%. It also instituted additional training and accreditation for private bankers to transition them into private advisers.

As part of its investment in expertise, the bank also launched an investment institute to deliver research and insight to staff to support portfolio construction for customized client solutions.

On the digital side, the bank redesigned its app to offer an enhanced and secure digital experience to customers, who can now view and access transactions, credit, investments, insurance and value-added services on one screen.