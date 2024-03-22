Latin America: Domestic awards

Argentina index]

Best international private bank: Santander Private Banking

Santander Private Banking wins the best international private bank award for its range of services, geographical coverage and digital enhancements in Argentina.

The bank stood out with its comprehensive suite of services and products for high net-worth individuals. Its dedicated team, in commercial, operations and research roles, provided support and expertise across key wealth management services to clients in Buenos Aires, Rosario, Cordoba and Neuquén.

Santander was also impressive with its digital transformation efforts.

Best for digital solutions: Santander Private Banking

Santander Private Banking wins the award for its investment in enhancing its digital solutions.

The bank made notable advancements to its mobile app. It improved the app's functionality and transformed it into platform that better serves clients and its relationship managers.

The bank introduced a new feature on the app, enabling its relationship managers to swiftly access more detailed client account information.

The bank also expanded its business-intelligence capabilities, notably implementing Tableau – a data visualization tool – throughout its operations.