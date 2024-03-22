The world’s best for family-office services: LGT Private Banking

Liechtenstein-based LGT Private Banking is a standout leader in family-office services for good reason. Anyone wealthy enough to have their own family office is looking for a blend of attributes from their main provider: ideas and innovation on the one hand; safety and stability on the other.

This is where LGT Capital Partners comes in. It acts as the family office of the Princely House of Liechtenstein and brings with it 900 years of tradition spun across 26 generations. As the private bank – under chief executive Olivier de Perregaux – puts it, this gives it “skin in the game”: when its royal owners do well, via the fruits of its roster of impact investments, co-investments and other investment products and services, so do its other global clients, and vice versa.

LGT takes a holistic approach to the needs of family offices. It organises exclusive events for family officers, runs strategic asset allocation analysis and optimization on its own performance, and educates them on family governance and philanthropy advisory.