Asia’s best regional private bank: DBS

In a year that has seen Asia's financial institutions face mounting pressures from geopolitical headwinds, DBS retains its mantle as Asia’s best private bank 2024. This award comes in tandem with two other regional honours: best for family office services and best for high net-worth (HNW) individuals. Its managing director and group head is Joseph Poon.

Navigating through market volatility, DBS's total income from wealth management in 2023 soared by nearly 30%, building on the 20% growth it achieved in 2022.

The inflow of net new money continued its upward trajectory, extending the record-setting pace with a compound annual growth rate of 57% from 2019 to 2022. This growth is partly fuelled by clients reallocating wealth from mainland China and Hong Kong to Singapore.

Joseph Poon

The surge underscores the bank's position as a powerhouse in regional private banking, with international clients representing 76% of that growth over the past two years.

At