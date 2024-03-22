Asia’s best regional private bank: DBS
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

Asia’s best regional private bank: DBS

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

In a year that has seen Asia's financial institutions face mounting pressures from geopolitical headwinds, DBS retains its mantle as Asia’s best private bank 2024. This award comes in tandem with two other regional honours: best for family office services and best for high net-worth (HNW) individuals. Its managing director and group head is Joseph Poon.

Navigating through market volatility, DBS's total income from wealth management in 2023 soared by nearly 30%, building on the 20% growth it achieved in 2022.

The inflow of net new money continued its upward trajectory, extending the record-setting pace with a compound annual growth rate of 57% from 2019 to 2022. This growth is partly fuelled by clients reallocating wealth from mainland China and Hong Kong to Singapore.

Joseph-Poon-DBS-2023-960.jpg
Joseph Poon

The surge underscores the bank's position as a powerhouse in regional private banking, with international clients representing 76% of that growth over the past two years.

At

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsBest private bankAsia PacificPB regional awardDBS
Gift this article