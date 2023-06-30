Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
TREASURY

DP World Trade Finance wants to bridge the trade finance gap

Paul Golden
June 30, 2023
Share

Sinan Ozcan, senior executive officer of DP World Trade Finance – part of the company that handles around one-eighth of global trade volumes – talks to Euromoney about its plans to finance these volumes as well.

Man Using Rope To Bridge The Gap
Photo: Getty Images

During the past half century, DP World has grown from a local port operator in Dubai into a global logistics provider with more than 100,000 employees and operations in 75 countries.

Two years ago, it launched DP World Trade Finance to improve access to working capital for small businesses, who it says receive only 10% of lending from the traditional financial ecosystem, despite accounting for half of all global trade.

“The trade finance gap limits the growth of global trade, which is why DP World launched its trade finance business, creating a platform connecting financial institutions and companies across the globe and developing risk mitigation tools to better control and financially enable trades, in addition to its own lending capability,” explains Sinan Ozcan, senior executive officer of DP World Trade Finance.

Sinan Ozcan_960.jpg
Sinan Ozcan, DP World Trade Finance

The company spent a year and a half developing platform features such as arranging, know your customer (KYC)/compliance onboarding, loan management and risk monitoring, and mitigation flows.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryTrade Finance
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.