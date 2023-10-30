Euromoney cash management survey 2023: Alternatives fall behind in cash management
The big cash management banks are confident that offering a wider range of services will enable them to maintain their market strength.
Only 13% of respondents to Euromoney’s cash management survey this year had used a non-banking financial provider for any cash-management service in the past 12 months, a finding that chimes with other research.
