TREASURY

Corporates find private placements an appealing option

Paul Golden
July 27, 2023
Accessing funds via debt capital or private placement may seem like an onerous task, but a growing number of corporates see it as an opportunity to mitigate the impact of changes to bank-capital deployment.

good-option-blocks-happy-iStock-960x535.jpg
Photo: iStock

The 2023 Corporate Debt and Treasury Report, by Herbert Smith Freehills and the Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT), found that banks remained the largest single source of corporate debt financing, at 46%.

However, the report also noted that public debt capital markets (DCM) and private-placement financing combined accounts for half of all debt, up from 37% in 2019.

Some of the finance professionals surveyed suggested that the ease of putting bank debt in place continued to be a substantial advantage compared with other debt instruments, while the report’s authors also referenced pre-conditions such as minimum size and credit rating that leave bond issuance beyond the reach of many companies.

All these markets have the ability to offer liquidity to smaller corporates who can find the preconditions of the public markets too onerous
Andrew Menzies, Societe Generale
Andrew-Menzies-Societe-Generale-960.jpg

There are, of course, many other factors that a corporate borrower needs to consider before it can access public DCM, including the appointment of advisory and bookrunning banks, marketing, roadshows and market timing – all of which add complexity for borrowers unused to such things.

“These


Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.