Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2023: Results

Euromoney has recognized the best in private banking worldwide for the last 20 years through our Private Banking and Wealth Management survey. This year, we have built on this experience to launch our first Private Banking awards. This new awards programme examines the industry in more depth, recognizing institutional achievement across all aspects of the business. The categories include high and ultra-high net worth, family office services, wealth transfer and succession planning, digital services, discretionary portfolio management and ESG investing.

The awards programme runs alongside, but does not replace, the wealth management categories in Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence in July, which are determined exclusively by the editorial team. The Private Banking Awards for 2023 have been researched and managed by our research team and external judges, but have also incorporated editorial advice.

The awards cover the period from October 2021 to September 2022. We have invited the world’s leading private banking and wealth management institutions to showcase their achievements in client service, and product development through direct written entries. This direct entry process has replaced the survey.

Institutions have been recognized at three levels: Global, Regional and Country. An in-house panel of researchers and editors has determined the country-level award winners using a weighted scoring system.